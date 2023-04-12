Dunbar
On Friday, April 7, 2023, Janet Cole Hughes, 81, of Dunbar, left this life, surrounded by her loving family, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She finally got to meet Jesus, whom she had been longing to see! On that day, she was also reunited with her loving husband of 58 years, Louis V. Hughes Sr.
Janet was born at home, in Mill Run, April 27, 1941, to the late James T. Cole and the late Verna Basinger Cole.
She was a loving, faithful wife and mother, as well as a loving, caring grandmother and great- grandmother.
Janet lived a life of dedication and service, not only to her own family, but to anyone in need. She never forgot a family birthday, and worked to make the many holidays spent together extra special.
She enjoyed gardening, cookouts, drinking her Diet Pepsi and watching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy". Her granddaughters will fondly remember staying up late to watch Hallmark movies together.
She will be greatly missed by her four children, Louis (Melanie) Hughes Jr., Linda Hughes, Erick (Lindy) Hughes and Laureen (Jamie) Barnes. Her legacy will be exhibited through her 17 grandchildren, 25 great- grandchildren and five great-grandchildren on the way. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Anna Mae (Edwin) Hall; brother, Robert (Donna) Cole; sister-in-law, Ellaree Cole; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her bother, James S. Cole; sister and brother-in-law, Norma Williams and Don Williams; brother and sister-in-law, John Cole and Ann Cole; brother, Harry Cole; and son-in-law, James Heffelfinger.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Henry Clay Villa and Ruby Memorial Hospital for their assistance and the care that they provided.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, April 13, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA, with Pastor Robert Wrachford and Assistant Pastor Padraic Markle officiating.
Private interment to take place in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
