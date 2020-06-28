Uniontown
Janet Darlene Guthrie, 56, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was born May 5, 1964, a daughter of the late Perry F. "Bud" Guthrie and Shirley Riggen Guthrie formerly of Smithfield.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved brother and niece, Perry "Bruce" Guthrie Jr. and his daughter, Jodie Guthrie; and her beloved brother-in-law, Jerome Conway.
She is survived by her son, Ryan Springer; two grandsons, Eli Lawrence and Ryder Springer; brothers and sisters Terry Welch and husband Skip of Smithfield, Bonnie Guthrie of Uniontown, Cathy Kayla and husband Frank of Uniontown, Tim Guthrie and wife Michelle of Smithfield, Buddy Guthrie of Morgantown, W.Va.; sister-in-law Donna Guthrie of Smithfield; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The family asks that everyone join them for a celebration of Janet's life afterwards at 4 p.m. in the Haydentown Community Center, 236 Haydentown Road, Smithfield.
