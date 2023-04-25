Lemont Furnace
Janet E. Johnston, 84, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Uniontown Hospital.
She was born December 7, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mildred E. Means Conroy.
Janet was Catholic by faith. She was a proud military wife and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, James Johnston (Pamela) of Smock, Richard Johnston of Uniontown, Susan Leisher (William) of Laurel Md., Daniel Johnston (Tera) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Miranda Johnston, Ariann Collins, TSgt. Joshua Johnston, Jacob Johnston, Justina Thomson, Samantha Leisher, Brianna Johnston, Olivia Johnston and Jheri Janesko; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard L. Johnston (2014); sister, Grace Yalich; and brothers, James Conroy, Robert Conroy and Lawrence Conroy.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday April 25, 2023, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME (HOPWOOD) and until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, when prayers of transfer will be held followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Johns Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.