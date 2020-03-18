Georges Township
Janet Ellen Shaffer, 82, of Georges Township, passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, March 16, 2020.
She was born October 12, 1937, in Georges Township.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Floyd Price Sr. and Ida Mae Moats Price; her husband, Cecil Theodore Shaffer; and sister Thelma Fouch.
Surviving are her three daughters, Kathy Lewis and husband Gary, Melinda Cromwell and Kimberly Shaffer and friend Delbert Isler; five grandchildren, Gary Lewis Jr. and wife Amanda, Cecil Lewis and wife Aimee, Justin Lewis and wife Miranda, Sarah Cromwell and Aaron Cromwell and fiancee Amanda; great-grandchildren Cody, Kinley, Jared and Kiley; her twin brother, Floyd Price Jr. and wife Dorothy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19 and from 10 to 11 a.m Friday, March 20, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Lamar officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Janet Shaffer Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
A special thank you is extended to Uniontown Health and Rehabilitation Center for all of the quality care and love given to Janet.
