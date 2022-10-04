Dunbar
Janet Ellen Wallace, a generous and beautiful soul, 70, of Dunbar, died Monday, September 26, 2022 in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, PA.
She was born, April 18, 1952 in Connellsville, to the late Jay E. Leonard and the late Margaret Ruth Leonard.
She is survived by her spouse, James E. Wingrove; children, Frank (Barbara) Wallace and Cathy (Jim) Gwyer; grandchildren, Catherine and Ian Wallace, Jimmy Gwyer and Jackson Gwyer; siblings, Susie Morris and Helen (Gene) Weimer; and nephew, David (Ashley) Reed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Leonard and nephew, Dennis Morris.
In order to honor Janet's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
Arrangements by, BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or the funeral home's FaceBook page, @burhanscrouse.
