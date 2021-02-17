Janet Gail Bobbs

Vestaburg
Janet Gail "Grammy" Bobbs, 72, of Vestaburg, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021.
She was born May 6, 1948, to the late Charles and Barbara Staley Herre.
Janet was a member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary Post 391 and loved spending time with her friends, Tina, Beverly, Carol, Janice and Eva. She loved to do lawn work with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two children, Jessica Lawrence and husband Brad, Jacob Bobbs and wife Amanda; her loving pet, Rascal; five grandchildren, Jacob, Bryce, Acie, Hunter and Ethan; brothers John Herre and wife Barb, Doug Herre and wife Tammy; cousin Lois Bennett and Bob; nephews and nieces Jason Detrick and wife Heather, Gary Herre and wife Becky, Mandy Mosher and husband Jeff, Ashley Bagwell and husband Boyd, Chantel Little and husband Tommy, Kaylyn Wellington and husband Keith, Allisyn Allison and husband John, and Nicolas Herre; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Janet was predeceased by her husband, Barry Bobbs; sister-in-laws Sharon Detrick and Helen Herre.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 18, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 19, with the Rev. Patsy Sassano III officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
