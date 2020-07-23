Janet Ganor Epps died peacefully, in her home, Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born May 30, 1934, in Raleigh, W.Va., to the late Katherine Carter.
Janet is the mother of 13 children. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis H. Epps; and son Curtis H. Epps Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are 10 children, Diane Dues, Merle McCloud, Theresa Johnson, Inez Epps, Jerry Epps, Tommy Epps, Shirley Epps, Janet Sandford, Christine Mendy, Ned Epps; as well as 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon, with a funeral service immediately following from noon to 1 p.m., Friday, July 24, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 East Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, with eulogy by Apostle William O. Epps Jr.
