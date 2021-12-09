Uniontown
Janet J. Sopkovich, 82, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born on Wednesday, January 18, 1939, in Oliver, a daughter of Joseph and Margaret Olesko Duranko.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Frank Duranko and Richard Duranko.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 64 years, Andrew Sopkovich; daughters, Cherie Sopkovich, Cathy Sloan, Andrea (Dan) Fuller; grandchildren, Nicole Pluto, Jeanette (Steve) Oravets, David Pluto, Dan (Heather) Fuller; great-grandchildren, Cassie Johnson, Allie Russell, Shawn Johnson, Joey Holp, Brennan Oravets and Aria Fuller; siblings, Ruth (Ron) Takac, Joyce (Don) Humphrey, Yvonne (Andy) Cindric, Debby Kalich, Fran Sopkovich (brother-in-law) Patty Sopkovich Jen-Josie (sister-in-law)
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, and until 10 a.m. when a blessing service will be held, on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Interment will be private.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
