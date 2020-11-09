Uniontown
Janet L. Baker Sisson, 73, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 in her home with family by her side.
She was born on November 9, 1946, in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of the Harold Hetrick and Betty Hamilton Hetrick.
In addition to her mother, Janet is preceded in death by a step-granddaughter, Alexis Jones and best friend, Grace Rouge.
Janet enjoyed travel, bocce and spending time with her husband and family.
Left to cherish Janet's memory are her loving husband, Harry Sisson; father, Harold Hetrick; five children, Kim and husband Roger Orr, Robert Miller, Leslie Pettitt, Jolene and husband Mitchell Rider, Gary and wife Simone Wilson; four step-children, Leasa and husband Ron Fratoe, Wanda and husband Larry Kotkowski, Esther Price, Harry Sisson, II and Gidgit Landman; 11 grandchildren, Ceresa Palo, Amanda Palo, Chrisopher Miller, Christine Miller, Jennifer Miller, Jessie and Jason Davis, James and Sarah DeCalucci, Joseph DeCarlucci, Alicia and Jason Williams, Caycie Gallagher, Remy Wilson; 10 step-grandchildren, Ron and Jessica Fratoe, Angela and Rob Pealer, Amanda and Adam Sly, Kaylie Fitzpatrick, Mike Fitzpatrick, Toni and Mike Jones, Joe and Rachel Kotkowski, Rachel Brant, Shane Sisson, Eric Milan, Vanessa Hall, Chelsi Landman, and Chance Landman; and 10 great-grandchildren, Aiden Palo, Myckayla Palo, William Young, Zachery Young, Hannah Young, Emma Young, Jaysin Davis, Jaxson Davis, Jayce DeCarlucci and Elle DeCarlucci.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC, 80 MORGANTOWN ST, UNIONTOWN, PA where friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by a service celebrating Janet's life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Watson officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Face Book page.
