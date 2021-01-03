Clarksville
Janet L. Cherup, 55, of Clarksville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, December 19, 2020, in her home.
She was born July 19, 1965, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late William D. "Dave" and Mary Lancaster Keys.
Mrs. Cherup was a 1983 graduate of Beth Center High School.
Janet enjoyed her career as a para-professional for the Intermediate Unit 1 at the Waynesburg Campus, where she had several special friends and adored her students.
She loved her family unconditionally and was a fiercely loyal person to her friends. She enjoyed many camping adventures with her mother and father-in-law and her beloved dogs, Boomer and Behr.
Her devoted husband was the love of her life, and they had recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. Janet was so excited to find out recently that her first grandchild will arrive in the spring of 2021. She would have been the ultimate doting grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, John M. Cherup; two children, Jennifer E. Hair (Benjamin) of Dunbar and John C. Cherup (Brandi Lukich) of Clarksville; father and mother-in-law, John R. and Nancy Cherup; five sisters, Mary Nicholson, Carla J. Baker, both of Carmichaels, Vickie Albert (Andrew) of Pennsboro, W.Va., Sandy Bruce and Joan L. Ball (Brian) both of Carmichaels; two brothers, Charles M. Bruce and William D. Keys, both of Carmichaels. She loved her brothers and sisters- in-law, Chris and Sam Yeardie, Jim and Michelle Cherup and Matt and Tracie Cherup.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a brother, Robert E. Lambert; and a sister, Barbara K. Mincey.
At the request of the deceased and her family, there will be no public visitation. Due to CDC guidelines and COVID related restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a time, place and date to be determined by the family. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Washington City Mission, 84 Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301 or the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136 Eighty Four, PA 15330.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
