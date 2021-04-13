Fairchance
Janet L. Decker, 85, of Fairchance, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, after a long year of illness.
She was a daughter of the late Edison Decker and Augusta Decker.
Passing before her was her baby sister, Zella Kay.
Surviving are her sister, Eileen Roberts; and her brother, Edison Decker.
A private family service will be held Tuesday, April 13, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
