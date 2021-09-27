Confluence
Janet L. Kemp, 70, of Confluence, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, in her home. She was born December 17, 1950, in Confluence, a daughter of Edward P. and Mary Esther Lytle Fazenbaker.
Her parents; husband, James; and a brother, Dave preceded her in death.
She is survived by sons, Jamie and Ed (Amy) of Confluence, Billy (Cora) of Markleysburg; and a daughter, Donna Fabian of Confluence; her grandchildren, Kelly, Jimmie, Karlie, Kameron, Madison, Levi, Jesse and Abby; sister, Sarah Shipley of Rockwood; and brothers, Ed of Leander, Texas, and Richard and Kenneth, both of Confluence.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, in Humbert Funeral Home in Confluence, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, with the Rev. Samuel McClintock officiating. Interment in Jersey Cemetery.
Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
