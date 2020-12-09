Bobtown
Janet L. Kocerka, 60, of Bobtown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 4, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was born Friday, April 8, 1960, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John E. "Jack" Kocerka and Helen L. "Honey" Tencer Kocerka.
Janet was a graduate of Mapletown High School and a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan of Buckhannon, W.Va., with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
She was a member of Saint Matthias Parish at Saint Ignatius Roman Catholic Church worship site of Bobtown.
She is survived by brothers and sisters Ed Kocerka and wife Nina of Greensboro, Jack Kocerka and wife Heidi of St. Augustine, Fla., Carol Kocerka of Gilbert, Ariz., Michael Kocerka of Bobtown, and Barbara Van Horn, also of Gilbert; several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, with whom she was very close to; and her uncle, aunts and cousins.
Janet will be joyfully remembered because of her love of creativity and making everything special whether it was crafts, celebrating the holidays or simple family gatherings. Janet was the glue that held her family together and was a very selfless person having stayed home to care for her mother for nine and a half years. Anyone, family, friends or strangers who met her for the first time enjoyed being around her and quickly became her friend.
Due to the Covid-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, services will be private for the family and by invitation only. Services are under the direction of the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, Point Marion.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.rudolphfuneralhome.com.
