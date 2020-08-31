Janet L. Metros Hall, 66, passed on Saturday August 29, 2020 peacefully with her loved ones by her side.
Born December 9, 1953 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Peter C. and Dorothy Oberly Metros.
Beloved wife of Robert E. Hall; mother of Chad E. (Glenda) Davison and Christy L. (Jason) Ashton; grandmother of Dylan, Mason, Ava, Kaley, Mia, Nathan, Noah and Ryder; sister of Charles E. (Karmen) Metros and the late Peter C. Metros Jr.; special niece Alexis M. Metros and great niece Adara who brightened everyone's day. Janet always loved and cherished time with her grandchildren and family.
Janet was an adult probation officer for Fayette County from 1996 till her retirement in 2018 where she loved her work and the people she worked with and was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church in Uniontown.
Friends welcome at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Services are incomplete and will be announced. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas, Stacey and Vince and everyone else who participated in Janet's care at Jefferson Hospital. They would also like to thank Mandy along with everyone else who participated in her hospice care.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.om.
