Rubles Mill
Janet L. Myers, 64, of Rubles Mill, Smithfield, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021.
She was born March 11, 1956, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence Edward Myers and Della May Warman Myers; sister Linda Augustine; and brother Clarence E. Myers Jr.
Surviving are her sisters, Betty (Charles) Burnsworth, and Lisa Myers and her friend, Crystal; brother John (Madelyn) Myers; uncle Steve; aunt Hazel; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m., the time of a short remembrance, Friday, February 5.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Janet Myers Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
Please wear a mask and observe Covid guidelines.
