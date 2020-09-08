Mount Braddock
Janet L. Norris, 79, of Mount Braddock, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born December 22, 1940, in Mt. Braddock, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth Cole Holland.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Carl Norris Jr, Cindy Norris, Kenneth Norris & girlfriend, Veronica, Timothy Norris, Michael (Leighann) Norris; grandchildren, Jeffrey Friend, & Jodi (Michael) Jones, whom she raised, & several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brothers & sisters, Barb, Jim, Alice, Catherine, Mary Ann, Bob & Harry.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Carl Norris Sr; several brothers & sisters.
Friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERSL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will follow at noon with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
