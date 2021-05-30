Uniontown
Janet L. O'Brien Gallaher, 76, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Mount Macrina Manor with her loving family by her side. She was born in Allison #1 July 3, 1944, a daughter of the late Charles O'Brien and Helen Sillman O'Brien.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel C. Gallaher; brother, Charles "Buddy" O'Brien; and sister, Alma Wright.
Janet was a graduate of South Union High School and attended Robert Morris College for secretarial studies and business management. Janet was a member of Central Christian Church where she taught Sunday school. She worked as a secretary for PennDOT. Janet was an avid gardener and cook. She loved spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Janet's memory are her daughter, Laura Gallaher of Uniontown; son, Samuel Gallaher and wife Jennifer of Jefferson Hills; grandchildren, Abby Gallaher, Emily Gallaher and Lilly Gallaher; and many nieces, nephews and cousins and her granddog, Ashton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 31. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, in Central Christian Church followed by a service celebrating Janet's life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Heather Simpson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Janet can be made to Central Christian Church, 23 South Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Mount Macrina Manor and Dr. Sean Conley for their loving and compassionate care of Janet.
