Uniontown
Janet L. Swaney, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born June 28, 1936, in Smithfield.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles Moore and Evelyn Sellers Moore Havner; husband, Orville Swaney; son, Joseph David Swaney; stepfather, Ronald Havner; brother, Charles Moore; and stepgranddaughter, Eileen Wood.
Janet was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 51, NUVFW Post 8543 Ladies Auxiliary and Indianhead Ladies Auxiliary of Texas.
She had worked at many jobs throughout her life. Janet, along with her husband and children, ran the family ranch. She was later employed with Loblaw's Market, A&P Market, Uniontown Foodland, was head baker for the cafeteria at St. Mary's School, and was later a postal contractor with the United States Postal Service.
She will always be remembered for her wonderful cooking and baking skills. But, as hard as she worked throughout her life, her greatest joy in her life was her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Barry K. Swaney, Janie Swaney Oglevee and Renee Swaney Fike (Robert "Rob" Fike), all of Uniontown; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Swaney (Megan), Travis D. Oglevee (Brittany), Kaitlyn M. Fike, Zackary B. Fike (Karlie), Ryan J. Fike (MacKenzie), Brandon Sutton and Ian G. Fike; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Grace, Josie Mae Renee and Levi Jaxon; stepmother, Jean Wood Havener; stepbrothers, Terry Wood (Susan) and Dan Wood (Marcia); and stepnephew, Colin Wood.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 31, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service Tuesday, November 1, in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Avenue, with Pastor Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
