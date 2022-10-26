Uniontown
Janet Lee Densmore Snowdon, 82, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home with loving family by her side. She was born September 6, 1940, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank T. Densmore and Janet Schaefer Densmore; her loving husband, Maurice E. “Buddy” Snowdon; a sister, Barbara K. Sabula; and her beloved canine companion, “Jazzy”.
Janet was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown Elks Lodge #370, Amvets General Marshall Post 103 and American Legion Post 51.
She was employed for 24 years with First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County.
Janet’s greatest joy in life was being an amazing grandmother. To her family members she was affectionately known as “Mama”, “Peek-A-Boo Mama” and “Aunt Sissy”. Titles she treasured.
Surviving are three daughters, Jamie Lee Snowdon-Hibbs (Scott) of Uniontown, Jacquelyn Kay Miller (Douglas) of Englewood, Fla., and Janet Annette DeShields (William) of Uniontown; special son-in-law, Emilio Scalese; five grandchildren: Graham N. Snowdon (Allyson) of Pittsburgh, Giulia Scalese of Los Angeles, Calif., and Emilio Maurice Scalese, Isabella and Sofia Snowdon, all of Uniontown; three great-grandchildren: Rileigh and Nellie Snowdon and Beau Shaffer; sister, Jacquelyn Carlson (Dan); and brother, Robert Frank Densmore.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 10 a.m. on Saturday, when a Blessing Service will be held, followed by entombment in the Chapel of Memories at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Lauren and Penny for the help and comfort they provided Janet and two very special caregivers, Rosemarie and Macy.
