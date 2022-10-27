Uniontown
Janet Lee Densmore Snowdon, 82, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home with loving family by her side.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 10 a.m. on Saturday, when a Blessing Service will be held, followed by entombment in the Chapel of Memories at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Lauren and Penny for the help and comfort they provided Janet and two very special caregivers, Rosemarie and Macy.
