Brownsville
Janet Lee Salvatore Hallman, 76, of Sellersburg, Ind., went home to be with her Lord Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born March 27, 1944, in Brownsville, to the late Anthony and Ann Salvatore.
Janet is survived by her husband, Burley Hallman; son Michael (Melissa) Hallman; daughter Lori Hallman; several grandchildren; and sister Toni Davison and family.
