formerly of Uniontown
Janet Lois Lawton Rhine, 86, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born November 7, 1936, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late William and Hannah Baum Lawton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Lawton Hubert.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard A. Rine; her son, Shane Rine and his wife, Darla and grandson, Nicholas Rine of Evans City.
She was a 1954 graduate of Uniontown High School and attended the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing.
She was a member of St. Ferdinand, Divine Grace Parish of Cranberry Township.
In her younger years, she worked at Soxman Photo Service in Uniontown. Janet loved photography and loved to snow ski with her family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community for their compassionate care in her final years of life.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, July 6, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.