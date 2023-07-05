Cranberry Township, formerly Uniontown
Janet Lois Lawton Rine, 86, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with her family by her side.
Born November 7, 1936, in Uniontown, daughter of the late William and Hannah Baum Lawton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Lawton Hulbert.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard A. Rine; her son, Shane Rine and his wife, Darla, and grandson, Nicholas Rine of Evans City.
She was a 1954 graduate of Uniontown High School and attended the AGH School of Nursing.
She was a member of Saint Ferdinand, Divine Grace Parish of Cranberry Township.
In her younger years, she worked at Soxman Photo Service in Uniontown. Janet loved photography and loved to snow ski with her family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community for their compassionate care in her final years of life.
Friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 11 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, where a blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
