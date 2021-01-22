Star Junction
Janet Louise McArdle, 84, of Star Junction, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at TLC Adult Care Center, West Newton. She was born February 10, 1936, in Star Junction, a daughter of Louis and Ann Monosky McArdle.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Eleanor Hager and Mary Elizabeth Lipovsky; and brothers, James McArdle and Gerald McArdle.
Janet was Catholic by faith and a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara McArdle and Patricia Molchan; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Janet will always be remembered as one who served others. She worked at Sweeneys’s Restaurant, The Parish House Personal Care Home and St. John’s Rectory where she was a cook, housekeeper and “Laundry Lady”. She made many special friends over the years and loved to tell stories and reminisce about the things she learned, the housekeeping advice she gave and the memories she made. She felt lucky to be able to travel occasionally with friends and family and especially enjoyed a trip to Disney World with nephew Doug, niece Angie and their children, Sarah, Nicholas, Katie, Michael and Cassidy. When she retired she still continued to keep the family home with her brother and sister but found most joy in attending plays, sporting events, family picnics and holiday dinners with family. Later, when her health and mobility declined, she loved to listen to polkas on the radio, watch the Pirates on TV and partake in the occasional afternoon beer.
In 2019, Janet moved to TLC Personal Care home in West Newton. There, she continued to make friends with the residents, staff and visitors. The family would like to thank all the friends she made at TLC, especially Stephanie, Rob and the entire staff at TLC. We are truly grateful for the love and care you gave to Janet.
Janet’s family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. January 23, in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church where a Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. with Father Rody Mejia as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis.
In honoring the compliance of state mandated requirements regarding COVID-19, please abide by the personal guidelines including masks being worn and social distancing.
The BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has been entrusted with Janet’s professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
