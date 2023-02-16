Janet Louise Podlogar Kurek

Hiller
Janet "Old Mum" Louise Podlogar Kurek, 84, of Hiller, returned to her heavenly home Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with her illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace with her loving family by her side as she passed into eternal life.
She was born May 4, 1938, in Maxwell, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Farkas Podlogar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard; her brothers, John, Eugene and Richard Podlogar; sister, Genevieve Patsko; and best friend, Sister Mary Dominic Rechtorik.
Left to cherish her loving memory are her most beloved possessions in life, her daughters, whom she loved so very much, Kathy Michalsky, Cindy Despot (John) and Lori Ballone (Michael), all of Brownsville; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Eric Michalsky (Amanda), Jared Michalsky (Kimberly), Michael Michalsky (Michele), Kelsey Despot, Emily Despot and Nicholas Despot; along with her great-grandchildren, George, Aubrie, Oakley, Liberty and Kennedy; and her sister, Margaret Ann Brightwell.
Janet's life story is one of deep love and devotion to family, friends and her faith and from there is all else is born. She spent her entire life selflessly putting everyone else first, finding the best in anyone she met, even though they may not have deserved it, striving to instill kindness and generosity through her actions and words and always holding those she loved deeply in her heart. It's no wonder God decided to take her home on Valentine's Day, a day that the world has set aside to represent the love we all have for each other. Janet's love was endless and so momentous that she will continue to wrap us in her love until we are together again.
She had a special place in her heart for the elderly and spent her career as a nurse caring for those people who touched her heart deeply. For many years she worked at Mt. Macrina Manor, ensuring her patients received love, compassion, and adequate care in their last days. She was also employed at Brownsville General Hospital, and worked the graveyard shift for years so she was able to be home during the day to be with her daughters as they became young women. It was important to her to have a career outside the home, but more important to still be a "mom" first. She excelled at both.
Old Mum did not have an easy life, but one fraught with many trials and tribulations. She had many personal struggles, health crisis, and wanted others to just accept her as she was, and to be loved without judgement. This world is not always friendly to those gentle souls, who through their own struggles are still able to show great love and compassion to all. She definitely showed us how to love each other even when we didn't deserve it. She was the heart of our family and her spirit will never leave us.
Old Mum's girls and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She spent many hours in the kitchen, showing any one who wanted to learn how to cook and bake. Her baking skills were phenomenal and we are going to miss her Sunday dinners and delicious nut rolls! So many memories we will hold forever in our hearts: Mrs. Clean, as her daughters called her as we always had to clean the house on Saturday's before anything else, the smell of fresh baked items, her love of her pets, making pierogi for the church fish frys, wonderful beach vacations and family gatherings, her big heart and welcoming smile and those wonderful hugs that always ended in "I love you". If the world had a mom like her, what a wonderful world it would be.
Sadly Old Mum's memory and ability to ambulate faltered many years ago, robbing her of many of her precious memories and her ability to be independent. We were all blessed to be part of her daily care, where we learned that God is in charge and always has a plan. We learned to live in the moment, for today, because that is all we have, and boy have we learned how to laugh, especially at ourselves and with each other. As a family we have learned to take each day as it comes, without any reservation and to meet each other where we are at every day. We learned to embrace each other's differences, agree to disagree and to always encourage kindness, patience, humility and forgiveness.
She is leaving a legacy of compassion, the knowledge that love can heal all wounds, and that forgiveness is the most wonderful gift of all. A legacy for us to carry on sharing her wisdom and love with everyone we encounter. As a family, we are so blessed to have had her as a loving mother and grandmother. Old Mum's spirit, strength and courage will continue to shine brightly in our hearts as we lay her to rest to be with our Lord and Savior.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, when a prayer service will be held in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Arnel Tadeo as celebrant. Entombment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a "thank you" to OSPTA Hospice, especially Molly, Emily and Sally, for their exceptional care of our mom. They were helpful with keeping her spunky and humorous side of life in check while showing a great deal of compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask everyone to pursue a random act of kindness to someone, especially the elderly. Call a friend or relative and tell them you love them. Forgive someone and make amends. Provide shelter to a needy animal. Just love with all your heart. All acts of kindness are so appreciated and will pay forward the memory of the wonderful life of our "Old Mum".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.