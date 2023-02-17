Janet Louise Podlogar Kurek

Hiller
Janet "Old Mum" Louise Podlogar Kurek, 84, of Hiller, returned to her heavenly home Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with her illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 18, when a prayer service will be held in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Arnel Tadeo as celebrant. Entombment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask everyone to pursue a random act of kindness to someone, especially the elderly. Call a friend or relative and tell them you love them. Forgive someone and make amends. Provide shelter to a needy animal. Just love with all your heart. All acts of kindness are so appreciated and will pay forward the memory of the wonderful life of our "Old Mum".
