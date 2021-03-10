Masontown
Janet Louise Rosinsky, 81, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. Janet was born October 9, 1939, in Ronco, a daughter of the late Alexander and Elizabeth Kupets Rosinsky.
She was a retired fabric spreader at Gateway Sportswear in Masontown, and was a licensed hairdresser. She was a giving person and loved to help people out. Janet would visit nursing homes to accommodate the shut-ins by doing their hair. She was an avid baker, and will be remembered fondly for the lady locks she made. Janet loved cuddling and spending time with her fur-baby, Tucker.
Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her siblings, Clara Seaman, Marie Lorance, Martha Darder, Helen Maldrum and Alex Rosinsky.
Left to cherish her memory is her twin brother, John Rosinsky and his wife, Joanne; niece Joyce Seaman; nephew John Seaman and his wife, Paulette; great nephews Jeff Seaman and wife Michelle, Craig Seaman and wife Susie; best friend Bonnie Louise Hicks and her husband, Rob and children; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
As per Janet's wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be with her parents in St. Mary's Leckrone Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, New Salem.
