Waltersburg
Janet Louise Softa Thomas, 66, of Waltersburg, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
She was born March 1, 1953, in Uniontown, a daughter of Elizabeth Softa of Waltersburg and the late James Softa.
She was employed by Michael Burkowitz Surgical Supply Company. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Robert C. "Bob' Thomas; sisters, Rosemary Watson of Grindstone, Diane Butler and husband Ralph of Point St. Lucie, Fla., Karen Zajac and husband Thomas of Uniontown, Susan Ungurean and husband John of Brier Hill, Sandra Connell and husband William of Jupiter, Fla.; numerous aunts, uncles nephews and nieces.
In addition to her father, Janet was predeceased by an infant sister, Jamie Softa.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service with Pastor William Nicholson officiating, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 South 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.