South Union Township
Janet Louise Tamburri Blau sang and danced her way into Heaven Sunday, August 8, 2021. Born August 3, 1931, in Meadowbrook, South Union Township, to Louise Lucci and Henry Tamburri, she ultimately resided in Mt. Lebanon after spending more than 50 years in New York City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Blau, Esq.; her sister, Jeanette; and her brothers, Henry “Hank” and Richard.
She was a loving sister and a devoted and adored Aunt “BB” to many grateful nieces and nephews.
Janet studied voice from a young age and began performing with the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera in 1955. When she was not on stage, she put her expert sewing skills to use in the CLO costume shop. She moved to New York City with a few of her classmates from the Pittsburgh Playhouse. It was there that she met her husband, becoming the office manager of his law practice.
She spent the better part of her life immersed in the cultural arts. Janet honed a lifelong passion for painting while in New York City. Her art classes also led her to paint en plein air in several European countries. Janet was also an accomplished amateur ballroom dancer and participated in competitions held annually in the United States, Blackpool, England and Tokyo, Japan. Through these activities, BB made friends all over the world. She was a kind and generous soul who supported many veteran, animal and children’s charitable organizations. She will be greatly missed by her sponsored children, Ronalyn and Jonella, whom she supported via Children International for many years.
BB loved to sing, especially songs by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. She was also a fantastic host and tour guide to all out-of-towners who visited her in New York City. Where Janet was, there was merriment, laughter and song. Her cheshire grin was unique and made everyone smile. Her hugs were calming in times of tumult. Her spirit lives on in those whose lives she touched.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Wednesday, August 11, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Burial to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Face masks are requested. Jan’s family would like to thank the Skilled Nursing Staff at Providence Point and Three Rivers Hospice for helping her to reach the end of her life’s journey with grace and dignity.
Tributes welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
