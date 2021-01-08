Normalville
Janet M. Bailey Shimko, 74, of Normalville, passed Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Greensburg. She was born February 3, 1946, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Henry and Lillian McClelland Bailey.
She was the mother of Brian (Alexis) Shinko and Kristi (Tony) Price, both of Uniontown; grandmother of Haley Neighbors, Brianna (Jonathan) Chester, Makenna Wingrove, Jessie Shimko, Brendan Wingrove, Anthony Price, Maci Shimko, Rick and Grace Sollosi, and Brittany (Chad) Salor; great-grandmother of Owen and Harper Chester; sister of Barbara Means of Uniontown and the late Norma Tesauro and Harry Bailey.
Janet was a caring mother and will be missed by her family.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, services are private for family and will be held at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Upton Personal Care home for the care given her there.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
