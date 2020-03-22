Smock
Janet M. Myers, 81, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.
She was born February 6, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Ralph and Viola Metts Workman.
Janet was a graduate of South Union High School.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Earl Eugene “Gene” Myers; and son Ronald Workman. Janet was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Earl (Tracy) Myers Jr., Charles Myers (fiance Patty), Mark (Lisa) Myers, Tammy Myers and Kelly (Charles) Shaeffer; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
