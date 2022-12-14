Connellsville
Janet Marie Ryan McNair Teets, 76, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Dale Ryan, in 1984; sister, Priscilla Belle Ryan Engle, in 2006; mother, Dawn Simles Cagey (Ryan) Silva, in 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Eugene Teets of Connellsville, whom she shared 51 years of marriage; her son, Kevin McNair and wife Jennifer of Connellsville; son, Paul McNair II and wife Jeanette (Netty) of Franklin; daughter, Pascale Clark and husband George of White; daughter, Dawana Gerber and husband Alan of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter, Libby Bryner-Metcalf and husband Curt of Winter Gardens, Fla.; son, Thomas Bryner and paramour Jackie of Uniontown; daughter, Patricia Vanderbilt of Washington; son, Marty Bryner and wife Wendy of Connellsville; son, Bryan Spackman and wife Heather of Connellsville; Kristy Spackman of Connellsville; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
She was "Nana" AKA The Boss.
She has two surviving siblings, brother Doyle Ryan of Connellsville, and sister Clara Mae Ryan McNair and husband Larry of Scottdale. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces and cousins. She will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 15, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, December 16.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
