Uniontown, Pennsylvania
August 12, 1946 - December 12, 2022
Janet Marie Ryan Teets of Connellsville, PA Born on August 12, 1946 (76). Passed away on December 12, 2022 at home surrounded by family.
She was predeceased By her father Robert Dale Ryan 1984, sister Priscilla Belle Ryan Engle 2006, mother Dawn Smiles Cagey (Ryan) Silva 2020.
Janet is survived by her loving husband Thomas Eugene Bryner (Sr.), Teets of Connellsville they where together 51 years. Her son Kevin McNair and wife Jenniferof Connellsville Pa, son Paul McNair II and wife Jeanette (Netty) of Franklin, Pa,. daughter Pascale Clark and husband George of White, Pa, daughter Dawana Gerber and husband Alan of Jacksonville, Fla. As well as her children, with her husband, they raised 2 of her granddaughters Daphne McNair Kinsman and Cami McNair Johnson.
Janet has 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was “NANA” aka The BOSS.
She had 6 step-children, Elizabeth (Libby) Bryner-Metcalf and husband Curt of Winter Gardens, Fla. Thomas Bryner Jr. and significant other Jackie of Uniontown, Pa. Patricia Bryner of Washinghton, Pa. Marty Bryner Sr. and wife Wendy of Connellsville Pa. BrianSpackman and wifeHeather of Connellsville,Pa. and Kristy Spackman of Dunbar, Pa. 16 step-grandchildren, 33 step-great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.
Janet has 2 survivingsiblings brother Doyle Ray Ryan of Connellsville, Pa. and sister Clara Mae Ryan McNair and husband Larry of Scottdale, Pa numerous g r a n d - n e p h e w s , grand-nieces and cousins.
She will be sadly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her
Friends will be received on Thursday December 15, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the
Terravecchia-Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown PA., and on Friday December 16, 2022 until 11 a.m.. the hour of service.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Uniontown, PA.
