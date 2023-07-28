Smithfield
Janet Maureen Marva, 75, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Janet was born September 12, 1947, a daughter of Donald and Kathleen Hockenberry of Fairchance.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 54 years, Philip J. Marva, Sr.; infant daughter, Paula; her father, Donald; sister, Linda; father- and mother-in-law, Steve and Mary Marva; her brothers-in-law, Bernard (Connie), John (Janet), Richard, Stephen and Leonard Kuchno; her sisters-in-law, Irene (Leonard Persely), and Bernice (Ted Vilk); nephews, John Marva and David Marva.
Surviving are her family: son, Philip J. Marva, Jr. (Margaret “Meg” Miller); daughter, Sharon A. Tolbert (David); her mother, Kathleen J. Hockenberry of Fairchance; grandchildren, Petty Officer 1st Class Damon E. Tolbert of Norfolk, Va., Jared E. Tolbert and Ashley E. Marva, both of Smithfield; brother, Daniel R. Hockenberry (Lori Sutton) of Clarksville; her sisters, Barbara J. Reiprich of Morgantown, W.Va., and Patricia L. Sahady (Doug) of Clarksville; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Scala (Joe), Helen Jane Kuchno and Betty Marva; and brother-in-law, Paul (Carolyn); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet graduated from Fairchance-Georges High School in 1965 and worked as a nurse’s aide in Cleveland, Ohio and later was employed at Collier’s Clover Farm and the Shop N Save in Fairchance.
Janet enjoyed reading, crocheting, baking and watching Pittsburgh Steelers football. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance.
Memorial contributions, in her name, may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
