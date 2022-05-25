Dunbar
Janet Michelle Sines, 51, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, and from 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Thursday, May 26, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
