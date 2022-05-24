Dunbar
Janet Michelle Sines, 51, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born September 24, 1970, in Connellsville, to the late James Franklin Sines and the late Kathryn Jane McGarrity Sines.
Janet was the owner/operator of My Sisters Cleaning Company for over 25 years.
She will be remembered as a selfless person that has left behind many wonderful memories for her family and friends to cherish. She loved to travel with her daughters and her dogs, zipping all around and often referring to herself as Mario Andretti's cousin! She was known for her spontaneous adventures, loved being outdoors, enjoyed camping, gardening and scuba diving. While inside, Janet liked to crochet. She will fondly be remembered for loving to both cook and eat homemade food, especially during the holidays.
She is survived by her daughters, Alexandria "Allie" Bryson and Emmy Kathryn Wiltrout; her fiance, Gerald Wiltrout; siblings, James Sines, Barb Sines, Delbert (Kathi Jo) Sines, Linda (Rheabon) Bowers, Amy (Bill) Ghrist, Susie Sines and Ed Keane; sister-in-law, Mary Pat Sines; nieces and nephews, Eric (Shari), Patrick, Danielle (Justin), Amanda, Buddy (Brooke), Kaitlen (Zac), Rheabon, Kristina (Nick) and Julie; great-nieces and great-nephews, Logan, Mason, Blake, Landon, Wyatt, Leona, Riley, Josie, Benny, Knox and Kenslie; special friends, Sherry McKnight, Anita Hall, Maggie Golden, Dorene Miller and Joni Furlo; life-long friend, Leanna Richter; and her faithful fur babies, Gideon and Bull.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Donnie, Ronnie and Patty Ann; sister-in-law, Carol; nephews, Jimmy Jr. and Jason; and her son-in-law, Travis Perryman.
Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, and from 10 a.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service Thursday, May 26, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
