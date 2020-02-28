Janet R. Cindric Yniguez

Uniontown
Janet R. Yniguez Cindric, 76, formerly of Uniontown and McKeesport, passed away in her husband's arms at 6:35 a.m. February 25, 2020, in Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown. Born November 18, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Cindric (Kelly).
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Denise R. Smiley; and her brothers, David and Robert Cindric.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Polo Yniguez, whom he lovingly referred to as Mrs. Terrific; children, Betsy Elko, Dahl Gray and wife Andrea, Jaye Gagnon and husband Greg; grandchildren Leah (Joe), Douglas (Deana), Lauren (Jonathan), Matthew (Amy) Addison, Grant, Baleigh, Claire, Anna and Kendall; and 7 great-grandchildren.
While her children were growing up, Janet was very involved in every activity they were a part of. She never missed any opportunity to cheer on her children or grandchildren. She was their biggest cheerleader. Vacations with her children and grandchildren at various beaches during summers were always an enjoyable time. She was a manager at Fashion Bug in the Uniontown Mall for 20 years, where she was the recipient of numerous awards, including the most prestigious as Manager of the Year in 1990 from among 1,200 stores.
After her daughter's passing, she and her family became involved with The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life as team captain of the Denise R. Smiley team, raising more than $150,000 in 10 years. When she moved to Johnstown, she volunteered for Conemaugh Memorial Hospital and was an active member of St. Clement Parish.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, in the PICKING-TREECE=BENNETT MORTUARY. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, in St. Clement Church, Johnstown, with Celebrant William Rosenbaum. Following Mass, internment will be at Mount Saint Macrina in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be sent to The American Cancer Society.
