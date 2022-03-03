Dunbar
Janet R. Danowski, 83, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her home with loving family at her side. She was born May 24, 1938, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Stephen M. and Winona R. Renner Vilsack; and her husband, Stanley J. Danowski.
Janet was a very loving mother and grandmother. She had worked at Foodland prior to her retirement and enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines for several years. Janet was an avid Bingo player, who truly enjoyed gaming and visiting casinos.
Surviving are three children, Winona "Wendy" Garden (Rick) of Lemont Furnace, Chuck Works (Robin Martin) of Masontown, and Lisa Marino (Leonard) of Connellsville; three grandchildren, Jamie Hoff, Michelle Misiak and Anthony Marino; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Parker and Eli Hoff and Landon and Logan Misiak; two brothers, Bernard Vilsack of Berlin, Md. and Kenneth Vilsack (Beth) of Uniontown; and her loving canine companion, Toby.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avnue, Uniontown, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to Patricia Patton of Fayette Homecare for the loving care she provided Janet.
