Dawson
Janet Rachel Anderson Gardner, 84, of Dawson, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville, with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 21, 1938, a daughter of Charles and Ethel McCracken Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dale Gardner; siblings: Margaret, Clara, Charles and Ruth.
She loved camping with her family, sitting on her back porch swing, tending to her garden and flower beds, and canning fruits and vegetables. Most of all she loved her family, especially her great-granddaughter.
Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lewis Edward Gardner; son, Douglas Gardner and his wife Carol, of Millersburg, Ohio; daughter, Tami Ansell and her husband David, of Dawson; granddaughter, Natalie Colebank and her husband Lloyd, of Dawson; great-granddaughter, Delaney Colebank.
Janet's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA, where her funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with Tyler Phillips, officiating.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
