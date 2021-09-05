Smock
Janet S. Tanner, 74, of Smock, passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Leo Edward Speshock and Mary Janet Williams Speshock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Tanner Jr.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert D. Tanner (Stacy) of Chesterfield, Va., Gregory W. Tanner (Dannielle) of Lemont Furnace; grandchildren Frank W. Tanner and Rebecca M. Tanner of Chesterfield; siblings Jennifer Speshock Cygan (David) of Uniontown and David Speshock of Monarch; brother-in-law George W. Tanner II (Ginny) of Uniontown; nephews Christopher G. Tanner (Donna), Michael J. Tanner (Keri), George W. Tanner III (Kate), Jack I. Phillips, Daniel D. Neff (Danielle); and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was member of St. Peter's Anglican Church in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet's name to St. Peter's Anglican Church, Smock Volunteer Fire Department, or They Deserve Better Dog Rescue - Renee Alexander, P.O. Box 317, Smithfield PA 15478.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, in St. Peter's Anglican Church, 60 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. in the Smock VFD Social Hall, where family and friends can honor Janet's memory and celebrate her life.
Arrangements are under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
