Smock
Janet S. Tanner, 74, of Smock, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Leo Edward Speshock and Mary Janet William sSpeshock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Tanner Jr.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert D. Tanner (Stacy) of Chesterfield, Va., Gregory W. Tanner (Dannielle) of Lemont Furnace; grandchildren Frank W. Tanner and Rebecca M. Tanner of Chesterfield; siblings Jennifer Speshock Cygan (David) of Uniontown and David Speshock of Monarch; brother-in-law George W. Tanner II (Ginny) of Uniontown; nephews Christopher G. Tanner (Donna), Michael J. Tanner (Keri), George W. Tanner III (Kate), Jack I. Phillips, Daniel D. Neff (Danielle); and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Peters Anglican Church in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, denotations can be made in Janet's name to St. Peters Anglican Church, Smock Volunteer Fire Department, or They Deserve Better Dog Rescue - Renee Alexander, P.O. Box 317, Smithfield, PA 15478.
A funeral service at St. Peters Anglican Church will be held at a later date and time to be announced by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
