Brownsville
Janet Thea Zajac Grote passed away peacefully, at home with her husband, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after a long, hard struggle with her illness.
She was born December 4, 1952, the daughter of Victoria Kapel Zajac of Uniontown and the late Theodore J. Zajac. On November 24, 1973, she married Dennis Grote, and they celebrated 47 years of marriage before her passing.
A 1970 graduate of Laurel Highlands, she received a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from California State University in 1973 and was a substitute teacher in Laurel Highlands School District for a short time. She then became director of the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center until its closing in 1978. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2004, serving 25 years as a clerk and officer-in-charge of the Adah Post Office.
Janet was an animal advocate and volunteered at Fayette Friends of Animals, frequently adopting pets with special needs, and loved to bottle feed rescued puppies and kittens. Janet also played co-ed softball and enjoyed water aerobics at the Uniontown YMCA. Janet had a great flair for decorating her home with Victorian-era antiques, dolls and clocks.
Janet loved her family deeply, and in addition to her husband and her mother, she is survived by siblings, Mary Kay Wright (Donald) of Republic, Judy Ruane (Edward) of Pittsburgh and Theodore “Taz” Zajac (Frances) of Uniontown; nieces and nephews, Eric Wright (Jessica), Jessica Locke (Joe), Dr. Edward Ruane Jr. (Liliana), Maegan Kovach (Fred), Rebecca Fabisiak (Toby), Rachel Zajac and Sarah Zajac; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jameson Locke, Jenevieve Locke, Jolie Locke, Levi Wright, Owen Wright, Capri Kovach, Leo Kovach, Hannah Fabisiak and Jacob Fabisiak; an uncle, Ed Hamborsky and cousin, Ed Jr., both of Alexandria, Va.; and many cousins and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Allegheny Health Network and Amedisys Home Care and Hospice Care for their caring and compassionate treatments, and all the aides who cared for her. Also, we are appreciative of all the cards and expressions of kindness from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals at P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, or your favorite charity.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, August 12, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 13, and until 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14.
A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Father Alan W. Grote, her brother-in-law, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
