formerly of Brownsville
Janice Faye Kostelnik Machusko, 80, of Washington, formerly of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021, in her residence at Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living. She was born August 21, 1941, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Andrew R. and Thelma L. Kostelnik.
Janice was a 1959 graduate of Brownsville High School and 1962 graduate of California State Teachers College, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority.
On June 2, 1962, she married the love of her life, Andrew J. Machusko Jr. They immediately moved to Athens, Ga., where she began her teaching career while her husband completed his doctorate degree. After moving back to Brownsville, Janice continued teaching in both elementary and special education. Janice retired from the Intermediate Unit I in 1982.
If you knew Janice, you already know she was one of a kind. In addition to her spunky personality, she was known for her fashionable ways, even the aides at Hawthorne Woods gave her the nickname "Fancy". Janice was generous and always willing to help family and friends.
After 56 years of marriage, she lost her husband, Andy, in 2018. She missed him dearly, and her family is comforted in knowing they are now reunited.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Mauree Machusko Krofina and husband Bill; son, Sean Machusko and wife Allison; and grandchildren, Aaron Faith, Lily and Ella Machusko; sister, Jeanne Jenkins (Larry); brother, Alan Kostelnik (Celia); and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her family dearly.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Hawthorne Woods and Gateway Hospice.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A final viewing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, followed by a service in the funeral home, with the Reverend Sue Petritis, chaplain of Gateway Hospice, officiating. Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park.
