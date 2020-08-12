Uniontown
Janice Krzanowski Clark, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Stephen's City, Va.
Born November 27, 1946, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Walter J. and Julia Kurosky Krzanowski.
She was the beloved wife of the late David R. Clark Sr. who passed in 1985; mother of David R. (Helen) Clark Jr., John (Elaine) Clark; grandmother of David (Tyra) Clark III and Joseph Clark; and great-grandmother of nine.
Janice was a retail sales person and a member of St. John the Evangelist Church of Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. on Thursday. A blessing service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
