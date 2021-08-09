Brownsville
Janice Lynn Black Novak, 47, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 5, 2021. She was born November 9, 1973, in Warren, a daughter of Patrick and Susan Black of Russell.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lillian Rockwell; paternal grandparents Lester and Mary Black; sister-in-law Jody Novak; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Janice graduated in 1991 from Eisenhower High School in Russell. She was a 1995 graduate of Thiel College and Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, with degrees in Business and Funeral Directing. She was co-owner of Novak Funeral Home, Brownsville.
Janice was compassionate, friendly and funny. Her service to and impact on her community as a funeral director and comforting friend was far reaching.
She was an active member of the Brownsville Fire Co. #1 Ladies Auxillary, Grindstone Lions Club, where she served as past president, Southwestern Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, Brownsville Events Committee board member, the former Brownsville Professional Women's group and she was also the judge of elections for Brownsville Boro Ward 2.
Her family will remember her sharp sense of humor, her generosity of support and time for her nieces and nephew and her love for all of her family and all animals, especially cats. She loved all cats; her own, the neighborhood cats Momma, Miss Priss and Dood, stray cats and she was a strong supporter of cat rescue and foster programs.
Janice enjoyed beach trips to Topsail Island, N.C., with her parents, sisters, aunt, nieces and nephews; traveling around the world with her husband, in-laws and friends; reading, coffee, a glass of sweet wine, playing games and puzzles on her iphone, watching tv and movies especially Modern Family and Friends reruns, knitting, going to Alpine Lake in West Virginia, St. Patrick's Day at Bud Murphy's, dressing up for Halloween and giving treats to all the local kids at the funeral home, thrift shopping, getting her hair and nails done at Envy, listening to Pink, Maroon 5 and Christina Perri, attending Pittsburgh Penguins games, Cinco De Mayo parties at her in-laws, Forth of July parties with friends and relatives, Steelers tailgate parties at the Eperjesi's, Valentine's Day game nights at the Depto's, her Mini Cooper convertible, volunteering and supporting many organizations in her community, and spending time with good friends.
In addition to her parents, Janice is survived by her husband, Jason of 23 years and their cats, Beesley and Betsy; sisters Sharon (Kevin) Goode of Erie and Carin (Rick) Giannini of Warren; nieces and nephew Ellen Morrison, Dominick Giannini, Emma Morrison and Lydia Giannini; father- and mother-in-law John and Karen Novak. Janice is further survived by a large extended family of aunts and uncles, Phillip (Jeanette) Rockwell, Rose (Clare) Theuret, Mary Meley and Nancy Theuret; and many cousins.
Friends and family were received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 8, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Visitation continues in the funeral home Monday, August 9, from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with the Rev. Roger Diehl officiating.
Burial will be a private ceremony in her hometown.
The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401; Cat Rangers Rescue Group, P.O. Box 132, Acme, PA 15610; or a community service organization of one's choice.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.