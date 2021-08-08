Brownsville
Janice Lynn Novak, 47, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2021.
Janice was the co-owner of Novak Funeral Home, Brownsville, PA.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 8, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, August 9.
