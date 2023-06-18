Uniontown
Janice Mae Krepps Goodwin, 82, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, in her home, with her loving family at her side.
She was born June 17, 1940, a daughter of Evelyn Hager Kalich and Charles Krepps of Uniontown/Keisterville, who preceded her in death along with her loving husband of 56 years, Robert Goodwin Sr.; cherished son, Robert Goodwin Jr.; and her sister, Nancy Cover.
Janice was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Uniontown. The family thanks Pastor Jim Engel for his loving visits, prayers and spiritual support to her, and also Father Jim Tringhese for his prayers and visit.
Jan loved serving her six children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren (two more coming soon) and hearing about their adventures. As Jan was very tech savvy, she was thankful for their texts, facetime calls and pictures as she journeyed in this life watching her family grow in love and faith, through this medium.
She is survived by her sisters, Sally Hudak and Pamela Mercadante of Uniontown, and Robin Sanders of New Jersey. She is also survived by her five children, Bonita Goodwin Nesser and husband Steve, William Goodwin and wife Heather of Charleroi, Barbara Goodwin Unice and husband Jeffrey, Rebecca Goodwin Ennis and husband Kirk, and Bruce Goodwin and wife Cheryl.
Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kelsie Goodwin Hare and husband Zach; Kira Goodwin; Stefanie Nesser and fiance Jason Hamborsky and daughter Marliana, son Augustine and daughter Georgi; Corey Nesser and wife Jennifer and son Elijah and daughter Stevie Jean; Nathan Nesser and wife Genna and son Lincoln, daughter Cecilia and daughter Giavanna; William Goodwin and wife Nicole and daughter Nora; Anna Goodwin and husband Logan; Miles Goodwin and wife Bailey; Nicholas Goodwin and Max Goodwin, Ryan Carolla and wife Kristen, son Tyler, daughter Jordin and son Connor; Stacie Tobak and husband Stephen, sons Daniel and Joseph; Aaron Carolla and wife Rachel, sons Arthur and Oliver; Brittany Miller and husband Travis, son Finn and daughter Charli and daughter Kennedy; Adam Ennis and wife Franchesca; Kayla Goodwin and Ben Goodwin .
Also left to cherish her memory are daughter-in-law, Darla Goodwin; sister-in-law, Nancy Goodwin Williams and husband Fred; brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to sincerely thank Amedisys Home Health Care for their attention to detail as they helped us care for our mother/grandmother. Special thanks to nurses Lyndsey, Nicole and Torra. Also, thank you to Amedisys aide, Betty along with social workers, Heather and Beth and our weekend aide, Pam Kumor. Special thanks to her sister, Pamela Mercadante for her loving assistance.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, June 20, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with the Rev. Fr. Andrew Hamilton officiating the service. Enurnment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peters Luteran Church in Uniontown, in Janice’s memory, at www.splcuniontown.org.
