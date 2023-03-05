Crows Works,
Uniontown
Janice Marie Kaiser, 71, of Crows Works, Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born June 19, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James and Violet Miller Kaiser.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her identical twin sister, Joyce Tate; her son-in-law, Michael Stevulak; and baby granddaughter, Ruby Elizabeth Brooks.
Janice is survived by her loving daughter, Jody Stevulak and her companion, Bob Brooks, and beloved granddaughter, Violet Elise Brooks, all of Monongahela; devoted niece, Angela Myers and her fiance, Bill Kisner (with whom Janice made her home). Angie was more like a daughter to Janice and in many ways, Janice was a mother to Angie.
Janice was also blessed to have many amazing friends, including Michele Jacobs, who helped care for Janice, would drop everything to help Jan in many ways, and remained faithful to Janice until her last day; Patty Clutter, who often checked on Jan, took her to many appointments and provided many years of friendship to Jan; Vergie "P.I." Haines, whom Jan talked on the telephone with almost every night at 7 p.m. about the events of the day as well as the fun they used to have in the good old days; Bingo Buddy Francine Ellsworth and friends, Cindy Rankin, Robin Kisner and Doris Moats, who were always caring and supportive.
Janice was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School, Class of 1969. Like her sister Joyce, Janice was a bartender all of her life having worked at several taverns in the local area including Frey's, The Goal Post, Jimmy's and Kloc's Inn. She retired as the manager of Kloc's in 2013 and will forever be known for her pickled eggs, Italian Hoagies (no one could make them like her) and beef noodle soups. Patrons still talk about all the great parties Jan would organize at Kloc's.
Joyce and Janice may have looked alike, but people could usually tell them apart by their different personalities. Jan was a kind soul who enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, games and listening to music. Above all, Janice loved being "Grandma" to Violet, her pride and joy. Violet truly gave Janice years of happiness.
Janice was a member of Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278, where she enjoyed playing Bar Bingo and talking to her favorite bartender, Jetta on Saturdays.
Throughout the years, Janice met many people and made great memories. She will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank all the medical providers, who assisted with Jan's care along with a good friend of the family, Susan Ray of Pittsburgh, who would take a turn to visit Jan when the family couldn't and always made Jan feel special.
The family will receive friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, March 6, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
