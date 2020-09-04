New Salem
Janice P. Burke Stathers, 74, of New Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in The Uniontown Hospital.
She was born July 18, 1946, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Norman and Gertrude Rummell Burke.
Janice retired from Fayette County A.R.C. as a teacher’s aid.
She greatly enjoyed camping and her fur babies.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond C. Stathers; sister Sally Reconnu; and an infant sister, Cindy; brother-in-lawBarry Taylor; sister-in-law Connie Burke; her fur babies, Princess, Mickey and Sarah; and her granddog, Sam.
Janice is survived by her son, Bruce Stathers and wife Roseanne of New Salem; brother Barry Burke of Fallowfield Township; two sisters, Joyce Burke of Connellsville and Sandra Yuhas of Daisytown; special cousin Claire Torkish of Perryopolis. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her furbaby, Minnie.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 6, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, September 7, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Andy Miles officiating.
Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.