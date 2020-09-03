New Salem
Janice P. Burke Stathers, 74, of New Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in The Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, on Sunday, September 6 from 4 until 8 p.m. and on Monday, September 7 from 10 until 11 a.m. where a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Andy Miles officiating. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.